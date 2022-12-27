PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti applauds Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday applauded the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mufti taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the new government during the last 8 years has shaken all the foundations of this country and has made it weak, but Rahul Gandhi is out to save the foundations of the country.

"I salute Rahul Gandhi for launching this mass campaign that will save the foundation, culture and brotherhood of the country. He has gone to unite this country, to strengthen the heritage of this country," said Mufti.

On Monday, Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid linked the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to the epic Ramayana and party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and the Congress to 'Bharat'.



Rahul Gandhi's mass outreach campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, earlier on Saturday, reached the national capital. The party held a mega public rally in front of Red Fort.

Rahul Gandhi said that the march was a replica of India where there was no hatred and violence and all the people and animals were welcomed.

In front of the Red Fort, Gandhi said, "In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one harmed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. All the people came. This Yatra is like our India, I have not seen any hatred or violence among people while walking 2,800 kms, and I have not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country. But when I turn on the TV, there is hatred all the time."

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Rahul said Hindu-Muslim propaganda is being done to divert attention from the real issues.

"It is not Narendra Modi's government. All of your money, the money of farmers and labourers, airports, ports, and roads go straight to the pockets of their masters. It is the Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim discord is being spread to divert public attention from the real issues. Today, degree-holders are selling 'pakoras'," the Wayanad MP said. (ANI)

