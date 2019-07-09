A view of Indian Parliament
PDP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over restriction on school buses on highway

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:33 IST

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Members of Parliament from different political parties on Tuesday have given the Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over three separate issues.
People's Democratic Party's (PDP) MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given the Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over the "restriction on school buses and ambulance on Jammu-Srinagar Highway."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP RK Sinha has given the notice over the delay in giving punishment to the guilty in heinous crimes against minor girls.
Also, MP Vijaya Sai Reddy of YSR Congress Party has given the Zero hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over "delay in the release of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, held by Pakistan."
Congress MP BK Hariprasad has also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on the current political situation in Karnataka.
The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.
The first Session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced on June 17, will conclude on July 26. (ANI)

