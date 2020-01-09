PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig demands release of detained leaders in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Thursday demanded the release of political leaders and people detained last year after the abrogation of Article 370 adding that locals should get domicile and other rights under Article 371.

"BJP decided to revoke Article 370 and 35 A. Because of 35A we had some powers like J&K people had domicile rights. Dogra, Gujjars, Pahadi and Kashmir speaking communities suffered loss because of this... There is a case of Article 370 in the Supreme Court. No one can challenge the ruling of the Supreme Court. If the apex court also supports the move, and then we should get domicile rights and other rights under Article 371," Baig said at a press conference here.

"I have three demands- domicile rights, job guarantee to locals and release detained people. I demand all those who have always stood for India should be released... Former chief ministers and ministers are in jail. If they did something anti-national then cases should be filed against them. If not, they should be released," he said.

The PDP leader also took a dig at party chief Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks in which she had linked holding of the Tricolour to the abrogation of Article 370 and said such "statements resulted in downgrading Jammu and Kashmir from a state to Union Territory".

"Statements like that resulted in downgrading J-K from state to Union Territory. That did not help us. That should not have been made," Baig said while answering a query about Mehbooba Mufti's earlier remarks that no one will hold tricolour in J-K if Art 370 is tampered with.

"My opinion is that if you want to talk about issues relating to people of Jammu and Kashmir, you will have to talk in a dignified and civilised manner. You can't achieve anything by coercing Prime Minister, Home Minister or NSA," he said.

Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in August last year. The parliament also passed a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories and the decision came into effect in October last year. (ANI)

