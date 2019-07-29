PDP, NC losing people's mandate: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Monday hit out at National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) over their comments on issues like Articles 35A and 370 and additional deployment of forces in Jammu and Kashmir, saying they were making 'noise' in fear of losing the people's mandate.

"All noise is being made by NC, PDP and others as they can feel that they are losing people's mandate. They have been carrying forward their legacy with 8-10 per cent voter turnout. They are scared that if the situation changes, their sovereignty built in the last 30-40 years will finish," he told reporters outside the Parliament.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the priority of her party is to defend the identity of Kashmir and the legitimacy of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution. She also slammed the Centre's move of deploying more forces in the Valley as it created "doubts" and "fear psychosis" among the people of the state.

Earlier this month, NC leader Farooq Abdullah had said that "if Article 370 is temporary, then our accession to India is also temporary."

Meanwhile, Singh said that both NC and PDP are "distressed" about the raids being carried out in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir case.

"Action is being taken by the Narendra Modi government, against scams, hawala transactions and in connection with the J&K Bank. Big names are about to come up in connection with these cases. They are distressed about that," the minister said. (ANI)

