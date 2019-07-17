PDP senior leader Mohammad Khalil Bandh resigns

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and Pulwama district unit president Mohammad Khalil Bandh resigned from the party's basic membership on Wednesday.

In a letter to the party chief Mehbooba Mufti, he said the negligence of senior leaders and increasing compromise with the founding principles are the reasons behind his decision to quit the party.

"I have decided after thorough deliberations with my workers to resign from the basic membership of PDP. It isn't an easy decision since I have been a part of this party since long," he said.

"But I do believe with conviction that a political party isn't worth continuing when the basic and founding principles are compromised; elected representatives are treated like naive men with a minuscule authority both within the government and otherwise," he added.

"The party has upended after Mufti Mohammad Syed Sahab's demise, where the old, elected and experienced lot was not only neglected but humiliated to the core and a few men with parachute launching decided or dictated and shaped a disaster of where we stand today," he said. (ANI)

