Peace and harmony should prevail in Delhi, says VK Singh

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh on Friday called for the restoration of peace and harmony in the capital, which had witnessed violence in its North-East district over the past few days.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, the Minister said, "Peace and harmony should prevail in Delhi. People spreading rumours is not the right thing."

At least 38 people have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence-affected North-East Delhi over the past few days. (ANI)

