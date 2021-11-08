Peace has returned to Kairana due to UP government's zero tolerance policy: Yogi Adityanath

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Kairana in the state's Shamli district and after meeting members of families who were allegedly forced to leave the town in 2016 said that "Peace has returned to Kairana due to state government's policy of zero-tolerance against crimes."

"A number of families have returned to Kairana now. Today, I am here for the establishment of a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC)," he added.

During his visit, he also handed over the keys to the beneficiaries of the PM-Awas Yojna. Addressing the beneficiaries, he slammed the previous state government.

"Previously, jobs were given on the basis of face, money... But today I'm happy to see the youth of Shamli working in the education sector" CM Adityanath said.

"Earlier, false cases were lodged against youth as well as our MLAs such as Hukum Singh, Suresh Rana or Tejendra Narwal," he added.



Further, praising the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP CM said, "Previous governments focused on family welfare, while our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership got toilets constructed for the people, waived off loans, provided free gas connections.

"Our government has waived off Rs 36,000 crores worth of farmers' loans," he added.

The alleged migration from Kairana was a major issue during the 2017 assembly elections as BJP had claimed that many families of a majority community had left the town after receiving threats from criminals.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to Assembly polls again early next year.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had won with a huge margin of 312 seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

