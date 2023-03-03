"Pegasus or no Pegasus phone tapping is happening": RJD leader Manoj Jha

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday said that phone tapping is happening and no one can deny this fact.

While speaking to ANI, RJD leader Manoj Jha said "Pegasus or no Pegasus phone tapping is happening".

RJD leader further stated that BJP leaders fear talking to him over the phone.

" Many of my friends in BJP say to me let's talk on signal not on a phone call as calls are getting tapped so this reality has to be accepted" he said.

" BJP leaders are blaming a Deputy Chief Minister of some state that their phone calls are getting tapped, so again this reality has to be accepted" he added.



Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking at an event at Cambridge University in London stated that intelligence officers had told him that pegasus software is installed in his phone and he should remain cautious.

Countering Rahul Gandhi's allegations of phone-tapping, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Rahul Gandhi is struck on word Pegasus but he needs to learn about pegasus."

When asked about Vaishnaw' remark on Rahul Gandhi's statement, Manoj Jha attacked the BJP-led Centre and said, "Learning is a lifelong process and the government of which you are a minister has all features of an authoritarian state and people know about this."

When asked about the opposition not achieving much success in the Supreme court on the Pegasus matter Manoj Jha said " One thing I will tell you there are various instances where the decisions of today and the things which happen later there is always a difference".

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claim of being snooped on through Israeli spyware Pegasus, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said it is his habit to raise unfounded allegations and 'defame' India on foreign shores.

The Union minister's statement comes in the wake of Rahul Gandhi claiming, in a lecture at Cambridge University, that his phone was being spied on through Pegasus, and that he was warned by Intelligence officers to be "careful" about what he says on the calls.(ANI)

