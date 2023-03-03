People acknowledge BJP as only trustworthy party: Rajnath Singh

Kittur (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the people of the country have "acknowledged" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the only trustworthy party in India.

"People of Karnataka and India acknowledge Bharatiya Janta Party as the only trustworthy party in our country, hence under the vision of PM Modi, the support for BJP has grown," Singh said in an exclusive interview with ANI during his road show in Kittur.

Singh did a road show in Kittur and was accompanied by CM Basavraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and other Karnataka leaders. Thousands of people gathered during the roadshow.

Commenting on the poll results of the Northeast states today, Singh said that the results of all three states have increased the possibility of a two-thirds majority government.

"Be it Tripura or Nagaland, in fact in Meghalaya also our seats have increased. BJP has earned a glorious victory and I thank people of all 3 states for that...the possibility of a two-third government cannot be neglected," he further said.

On being asked whether Congress or any party can defeat BJP in Karnataka, Singh said, "You can see the positive response and love of the Karnataka's people for our party."



He further said that more lotus will bloom if Congress continues to throw mud.

"Congress continues using bad words for our PM but we know that the more mud Congress throws, the more the lotus will bloom. I assure the people of Karnataka and everyone that the BJP is the best and most credible party in India. In Karnataka our target is to win the state again two-thirds majority," Singh added.

Earlier in the day, Singh after inaugurating the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, said that the Congress party is not digging the Bharatiya Janata Party's grave as it says, but it's own.

"Every day youth leaders of the Congress are launched. They have stooped so low that they say, Modiji, your grave will be dug; they themselves are digging their own graves. The more mud Congress throws, the more the lotus will bloom," Singh said, addressing a rally after launching the second Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra at Nandgad village in Belagavi.

With the mission to win over 150 seats in the 224 member-Assembly seats, the ruling party is going to start its mega-election campaign.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national president JP Nadda and former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa along with many other national and state leaders of BJP will join the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' to reach out to the voters of the state.

The party has earlier launched two big campaigns in Karnataka - 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' and 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' and now it is going to start this campaign in the name of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the state from March 1 to ensure the victory of the party. (ANI)

