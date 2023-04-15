"People are being punished for asking questions...democracy is in danger", Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that Democracy is in "danger", as the right to ask questions is being "curbed".

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar in Raipur.

Talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said, "All the constitutional organisations are being weakened by the government at the centre. They are also influencing the judiciary. All the organisations are being suppressed and discussion in Lok Sabha was also stalled".

"In Democracy, the biggest weapon of opposition as well as journalists is the right to ask questions. And if people are punished for asking questions, it means the democracy is in danger," he added.

The Congress leader further said that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP from the Lok Sabha just because he asked questions on the Adani issue.

"Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was disqualified, his house was seized, just for asking questions regarding the Adani issue. Today no one has the right to ask questions," he said.

The Chief Minister also accused BJP of instigating violence at Biranpur so that they could attain power.



On being asked about some people allegedly calling for "financial boycott" of Muslims, the CM said, "BJP doesn't know nothing other than spreading hatred. This is the training of RSS that spreads hate in the society and takes half of the vote".

He also said that the role of 'Raj Bhavan' should also be reviewed in all BJP-ruled states.

Earlier on Thursday, Bhupesh Beghal accused the saffron party of politicising the Biranpur incident.

He had also said that when the daughters of senior BJP leaders marrying Muslims it is "love" and on contrary to this, others doing the same is termed as "Jihad".

"They (BJP) are speaking about love 'Jihad', if talked about the senior leaders of BJP their daughters married to whom...Muslim...that's not 'Love Jihad'. Where the daughter of Chhattisgarh's most senior leader is...ask him once...that's not a 'Love Jihad'."

"If their daughters do it, then it is love while anyone else doing the same is called Jihad?" Baghel had said.

Notably, a youth identified as Bhuneswar Sahu (22) was killed after a clash between two communities took place in Biranpur village on April 8.

Acting on the incident, police launched a probe and arrested around a dozen of persons in connection with the incident.

Against the backdrop of the incident, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a statewide bandh on April 10. (ANI)

