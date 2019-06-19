People are laughing at Kishan Reddy for calling Hyderabad a terrorist hub: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) June 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday hit out at MoS Home G Kishan Reddy for calling Hyderabad a hub of ISIS and said that the latter has become a 'laughing stock' by making such comments.

"People are laughing at MoS G Kishan Reddy for his statement that Hyderabad is an ISIS hub. He has become a laughing stock. Hyderabad is a peaceful city," Chief Minister Rao told ANI.

Rao further claimed that communal tensions have decreased in the region in the last five years. "If we see the history of Andhra Pradesh every year many cases of communal tension were reported. But, in the last five years of our governance, there was no single communal tension in the state. The crime rate has drastically come down. It is madness to say that this place is adda (hub) for terrorists. No single terrorist act was reported here in last five years," he said.

The Chief Minister made the statement after Reddy claimed that Hyderabad had become a safe haven for terrorists. Reddy also linked terrorist attacks which took place across the country with immigrants settled in the city. (ANI)

