Manoj Tiwari [File Photo/ANI]
Manoj Tiwari [File Photo/ANI]

People are terrified to drink water in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari targets Kejriwal

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Manoj Tiwari">Manoj Tiwari targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of "poisonous" drinking water being supplied across the national capital and said that people are terrified to drink water in Delhi.
In a single page long letter, Tiwari further stated, "Since the Bureau of Indian Standards report found that the drinking water being supplied by Arvind Kejriwal government is poisonous, people of Delhi are deeply scared. Uncontrolled panic has settled in Delhi, people are terrified of drinking the water you are supplying. A large number of people have called me and met me since."
The letter was sent to the Delhi Chief Minister after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan last week released the second phase of the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BIS) study which revealed that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water.
Further targeting Kejriwal, the BJP leader stated in the letter, "Kejriwal ji, you are the chief minister. An AAP leader has told me that they are terrified and shaky because you feel people of Delhi, who now feel cheated, will weed you and Aam Aadmi Party out in the assembly election. Do whatever kind of politics you want to do, but do not play with the life of children, elderly and the innocent citizens of Delhi."
"In the name of free water you are supplying dirty water and you loudly claim that you are supplying clean drinking water. Consumer Affairs Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji has made his team ready to go to collect water samples from different localities of Delhi. As an MP of North East Delhi, I will also accompany his team for water samples collection. I request you to send your officers along with us to collect water samples for testing," the letter read.
"We will also take the media persons along for it and will also welcome you for the purpose. Kindly, intimate time and date when water samples should be collected. Also, for fairness of the purpose and impartial opinion on the quality of water, let the sample data and test results be analyzed by a group of 2-3 neutral experts," Tiwari stated in the letter.
The quality of the drinking water in the national capital has become a major topic of discussion among the political parties as the assembly elections are just months away.(ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:26 IST

Has taken note of spyware having affected some WhatsApp users,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The government has taken note of the fact that a spyware/malware has affected some WhatsApp users in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:11 IST

Maha students demand investigation in Fathima Latheef case, show...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra Joint Action Committee for Social Justice on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mumbai University seeking a fair investigation in the case related to Fathima Latheef and in solidarity with JNU students who are protesting against fee in

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:08 IST

MHA: 609 people currently under detention in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that over 609 people are currently under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:01 IST

West Bengal Governor shown black flags by TMC workers in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress Party workers allegedly showed black flags to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Domkal, Murshidabad on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:44 IST

Uddhav Thackeray will be Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:43 IST

Kerala assembly adjourns following opposition uproar over KSU...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Kerala assembly on Wednesday was adjourned following a massive opposition uproar in protest over the police attack against Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers and an MLA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:37 IST

Only 606 people are presently under detention, 218 are stone...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that a total of 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:36 IST

105-year-old Kerala granny becomes 'oldest learner' appears for...

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Age is merely a number for 105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam becoming the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:32 IST

Spent fuel of Kudankulam Nuclear plant to be stored far from...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there was need of 'Away From Reactor' facility for spent fuel of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant as the in-house capacity will be full by 2022 and it will not be a dumping site.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:31 IST

UP: Verbal spat between two police officials in Moradabad over...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A verbal spat between two Uttar Pradesh police officials in Moradabad took an ugly turn on Wednesday after inspector Sachin Dayal alleged that Circle Officer Devendra Yadav threatened to kill him following a car collision.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:28 IST

Members of European Parliament got sense how terrorism affecting...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have got a sense how terrorism posing threat to India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:28 IST

MHA: Section prescribing compulsory registration of Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that a section prescribing compulsory registration of every Indian citizen was inserted into the Citizenship Act.

Read More
iocl