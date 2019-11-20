People are terrified to drink water in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari targets Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Manoj Tiwari">Manoj Tiwari targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of "poisonous" drinking water being supplied across the national capital and said that people are terrified to drink water in Delhi.

In a single page long letter, Tiwari further stated, "Since the Bureau of Indian Standards report found that the drinking water being supplied by Arvind Kejriwal government is poisonous, people of Delhi are deeply scared. Uncontrolled panic has settled in Delhi, people are terrified of drinking the water you are supplying. A large number of people have called me and met me since."

The letter was sent to the Delhi Chief Minister after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan last week released the second phase of the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BIS) study which revealed that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water.

Further targeting Kejriwal, the BJP leader stated in the letter, "Kejriwal ji, you are the chief minister. An AAP leader has told me that they are terrified and shaky because you feel people of Delhi, who now feel cheated, will weed you and Aam Aadmi Party out in the assembly election. Do whatever kind of politics you want to do, but do not play with the life of children, elderly and the innocent citizens of Delhi."

"In the name of free water you are supplying dirty water and you loudly claim that you are supplying clean drinking water. Consumer Affairs Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji has made his team ready to go to collect water samples from different localities of Delhi. As an MP of North East Delhi, I will also accompany his team for water samples collection. I request you to send your officers along with us to collect water samples for testing," the letter read.

"We will also take the media persons along for it and will also welcome you for the purpose. Kindly, intimate time and date when water samples should be collected. Also, for fairness of the purpose and impartial opinion on the quality of water, let the sample data and test results be analyzed by a group of 2-3 neutral experts," Tiwari stated in the letter.

The quality of the drinking water in the national capital has become a major topic of discussion among the political parties as the assembly elections are just months away.(ANI)

