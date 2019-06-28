Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI

People aren't leaving Prahlad Nagar due to forced evictions: Meerut ADGP

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:20 IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar met residents of Prahlad Nagar amidst complaints that Hindu families were being forced to flee from the area.
He, however, added that people were not being forced but there were some issues which needed to be dealt with.
"We got the news that some families were leaving Prahlad Nagar. We carried out a survey of the area and met people there and came to know that people are not leaving due to harassment or forced evictions but there are problems like eve-teasing, traffic and encroachment due to which people are leaving for better places," Kumar told ANI here.
He added that the problems being faced by the people will be resolved with the coordination of various departments.
"We will also consult the municipal corporation and other concerned officials to remove encroachment in the area and increase security to stop the influence of unwanted elements," Kumar said.
Kumar had toured the area with a team following a complaint lodged on the NaMo app by a social worker claiming that 125 Hindu families had migrated from Prahlad Nagar in Meerut.
The complainant, Bhavesh Mehta, claimed that Hindu families are selling their homes and migrating out of fear.
"We don't want Prahlad Nagar to stop being a good locality, around 200-300 Hindus live in this area. We do not have any problems with our Muslim neighbours, but some anti-social elements from the outside disturb the peace here. We want PM Modi and our Chief Minister to bring back the people who have left Prahlad Nagar and find a permanent solution to our problems," Mehta said about his complaint filed on the NaMo app.
The ADGP added that a proper investigation will be carried out before submitting the final report on the matter.
"There is a provision to submit online complaints through various channels, we will carry out a proper investigation and send a report thereafter," Kumar said. (ANI)

