People being instigated, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in public interests: Manipur minister

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Manipur Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh on Monday said that people of the state are being instigated to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said that the bill was in interests of the citizens.

"There should be no agitation against it but people are doing a lot of politics, particularly Congress. They have no issues. In Manipur or anywhere else, there's no effect of the bill, but people are being instigated," he said.

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement for including Manipur in the Inner Line Permit system, Singh said that the state government was already informed about provision.

"We were already informed that there is a protection clause for the state of Manipur. The clause has been assured by Home Minister, so we need not worry. It is for the betterment of citizens," he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Amit Shah had announced that Inner Line Permit system will be implemented in Manipur.

While moving the bill for passage in Lok Sabha, Shah said, "We are including Manipur in the Inner Line Permit system. This big issue has now been resolved. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of people of Manipur for fulfilling this long-standing demand."

An ILP is a travel document that is issued by the Government of India for travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

