Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
People can wait for telephone facilities but not a single life should be lost: J-K Governor

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Defending the government's restrictions on the use of telephone and mobile devices in some areas of the region, Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday stated that people can wait for telephone facilities but the priority is to ensure that lives are not lost.
"Even during Ghulam Nabi's time, people had lost their lives. We are ensuring that not even a single life is lost. Every Kashmiri life is precious for us. For us, the priority is to ensure that there should be no casualty, people can wait for ten days for restored telephone facilities. The region has seen strikes that went on for four months," he told ANI.
The governor claimed that within 15 days there would be a visible improvement in the region. And to restore normalcy, the government will ensure absolute protection to people's lives, land and jobs.
It may be noted that mobile network and landlines connections were snapped ahead of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in the valley and the landline network is being restored in phases. However, following communication blackout, the administration has set telephone booths to facilitate communication.
Malik also withdrew the invitation he extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir and advised the latter to seek proper permission before scheduling any visit in the near future.
"I want to put the matter pertaining to my invitation to rest. I extended this invitation when he made a misleading statement about violence in Kashmir. For five days, he did not respond. Then he said I will take people along and will meet prisoners and detainees. Then I categorically stated that I don't accept your visit on these conditions. I withdraw this invitation and you can come after seeking proper permission," the Governor said.
A delegation of opposition parties led by Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi.
Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir Governor also promised that the BJP-led government will make the region so prosperous that residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would want to live in the newly carved out Union Territory.
The Governor also attacked the Congress and other opposition parties stating that their statements were helping Pakistan create an atmosphere of unrest in the region and advised them to keep the interest of the nation paramount.
While withdrawing his invitation to former Congress president, he clarified that the earlier invitation was made to rectify his perception of the situation.
While speaking to ANI, Malik further elaborated, "This time, administration categorically told him not to come as it can disrupt the situation and normalcy is being restored and that we are dealing with threats from Pakistan. The administration has told him that his remarks will only give ammunition to Pakistan and this is exactly what happened. Pakistan PM Imran Khan mentioned the same in his tweet. This is a matter of national interest. He should help us restore normalcy."
The governor launched a scathing attack on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for suggesting that he should become BJP's chief in the state rather than holding the Governor's post.
Malik said that Chowdhury's reply on the issue of Kashmir in Lok Sabha during debate on the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir has 'adversely affected his party.
"I can guarantee that whenever there will be an election in the country, he will be quoted for calling Kashmir a UN issue. There is nothing to comment on his knowledge about these issues," said Malik.
The Governor also praised BSP leader Mayawati for her tweets.
"She has made a historically correct statement and she is right in saying that opposition's clamour to visit the region is not in the interest of the nation," stated the Governor.
Commenting on former cricketer Javed Miandad's statement regarding visiting LoC along with others, Malik said, " India isn't bothered what he or others in Pakistan do. We will make the region heaven." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:21 IST

