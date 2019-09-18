West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)
People deserve to know the truth about Netaji's death, says Mamata

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:26 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "people deserve to know the truth" about what happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose following the air crash in Taiwan.
"On this day in 2015, our Government of #Bangla declassified 64 #NetajiFiles in possession of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. What happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the air crash at Taihoku? People deserve to know the truth," Mamata tweeted.
The mystery surrounding the circumstances of Netaji's death has led to various theories, one of which being that he did not die in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945, as widely believed but escaped to the then Soviet Union. (ANI)

UP: Man set ablaze by lover's family in Hardoi, dies

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly set ablaze by his lover's family here on September 15. The police have arrested three people including the girl, her father and mother.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:37 IST

Delhi : Two criminals arrested for posting social media photos...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two notorious criminals who use to post photographs and videos on social media with weapons to threaten their targets for extorting money.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:36 IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra, AP

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to witness heavy rainfall today.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:26 IST

Centre lifts ban on purchase of new cars by govt departments

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The auto sector is set to get a boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has lifted the ban on the purchase of new cars for its departments.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 07:32 IST

Gujarat: Police launches probe after locals thrash, parade...

Dahod (Gujarat) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A tribal man and woman were thrashed by locals of Moli village in Dahod district for allegedly being involved in an extramarital affair, police said.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 07:02 IST

Ludhiana: Police directs bars and restaurants to close by 11:30 PM

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal has directed the owners of the restaurants, dhabas and bars to close down their shutters by 11:30 pm in Ludhiana.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:47 IST

Case filed against Bilaspur man for giving triple talaq to wife

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:23 IST

Work moving in right direction, confident of meeting deadline:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the government was confident of meeting Kartarpur corridor deadline and the work on the same is moving in the right direction.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:16 IST

2,000 transgenders excluded from Assam NRC list, plea filed in SC

Guwahati (Assam) [India] Sept 18 (ANI): A petition has been filled in the apex court seeking its direction in the issue of around 2,000 transgenders being excluded from the list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:11 IST

Man held with gold worth Rs 32 lakh at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Customs officials arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 32 lakh from his possession at Chennai International airport on Tuesday.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:53 IST

All sentiments should be considered and respected on Ram Temple...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): BJP's ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that all sentiments should be considered and respected on the Ram Temple issue.

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:37 IST

TDP criticises govt. for imposing section-144 in Narasaraopet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): TDP senior leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for imposing Section 144 in Narasarao Peta town, where the final rites of Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, former speaker of the Andhra Prad

