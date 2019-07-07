President of BJP's Membership Committee Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Saturday in Gurugram. Photo/ANI
President of BJP's Membership Committee Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Saturday in Gurugram. Photo/ANI

People enthusiastic about joining BJP due to PM Modi's popularity: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:27 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 6 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and president of BJP Membership Committee Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the people are enthusiastic to join the party because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and good work done by his government.
"There is enthusiasm among the people to join the party thanks to Modi's popularity, good works done by the government and its motto of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas'. Our aim is to increase the number of members, which currently stands at 11 crore, by 20 per cent," said Singh while talking to ANI.
The senior leader also expressed happiness over the party's membership drive beginning on the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee.
"I am happy that BJP's membership drive has begun on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary. The membership drive has begun in all the states and Union Territories," he said.
"PM Modi started the drive in Varanasi a while ago. Home Minister Amit Shah is in Telangana. Working president JP Nadda was with the Prime Minister. All our leaders and workers are participating in the membership drive," he said.
Singh said that the drive will continue till July 11.
Reacting to the controversy over the resignation of MLAs in Karnataka, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took a swipe at Congress-JD(S) coalition, saying that they were not able to handle the issues properly.
"Congress and JD(S) are not able to handle the issues properly. On one hand, BJP is increasing its membership drive. On the other, there is chaos in other parties," he said.
Taking a jibe at the recent turmoil in the Congress party over the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, the senior BJP leader said: "In a party where the president himself is not ready to stay, how do you expect the MLAs to stay? So they are running here and there." (ANI)

