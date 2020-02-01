People from Shaheen Bagh call me every day, says Congress leader Mukesh Sharma

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, the Congress candidate from Vikaspuri Mukesh Sharma on Saturday addressing a meeting here said that he extends help to those who seek and he has also helped "people in Shaheen Bagh" and that people from the area "called him up on a daily basis."

"I have my roots in the village I come from. Whenever I help and I do it with all sincerity and vigour. I have helped the people of Shaheen Bagh. They call me every day," Sharma said.

"I don't want to add anything more to it. There may be people present here, who are double-faced," he added.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the amended citizenship law. On Saturday, the Centre for the first time extended an offer to speak to protestors with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying the Centre will clear any misgivings of protestors.

Meanwhile, Sharma said he hoped to win from the Vikaspuri constituency seat: " With your blessing only I will win from Vikas Puri. I will never forget about it the monetary help that you have given me for the election."

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

