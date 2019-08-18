People happy with abrogation of Article 370 in J-K: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that people are happy with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and are coming forward to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy met people in different areas of Hyderabad and said, "BJP party's leadership has given me the responsibility of MoS Home Affairs. I am meeting people in different areas. People are really happy after the abrogation of Article 370. They are coming forward to support the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier on Saturday, Reddy said that Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and it is improving day-by-day as we have taken all the precautionary measures in the region. We get provocative statements from Pakistan and they want the situation in the state to be vulnerable. We are taking all the precautionary measures and Jammu and Kashmir is under our surveillance," Reddy said.

He added, "All the educational institutions will be opened on Monday and section 144 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir except some districts. It will be normal within a week." (ANI)

