G Kishan Reddy
G Kishan Reddy

People happy with abrogation of Article 370 in J-K: G Kishan Reddy

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 05:29 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that people are happy with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and are coming forward to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reddy met people in different areas of Hyderabad and said, "BJP party's leadership has given me the responsibility of MoS Home Affairs. I am meeting people in different areas. People are really happy after the abrogation of Article 370. They are coming forward to support the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Earlier on Saturday, Reddy said that Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures.
"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and it is improving day-by-day as we have taken all the precautionary measures in the region. We get provocative statements from Pakistan and they want the situation in the state to be vulnerable. We are taking all the precautionary measures and Jammu and Kashmir is under our surveillance," Reddy said.
He added, "All the educational institutions will be opened on Monday and section 144 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir except some districts. It will be normal within a week." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 06:41 IST

Jharkhand: 2 dead, 3 injured after being shot by RPF constable

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Two members of a family died and three others were hospitalized after they were allegedly shot by an RPF constable here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 06:40 IST

3 members of Pardhi gang arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Three members of Pardhi gang, who were wanted in more than 12 cases, have been arrested by police.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 05:04 IST

Telangana: 'Best Constable' award recipient caught accepting bribe

Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A day after he received the "Best Constable" award on 73rd Independence Day, Palle Thirupathi Reddy was allegedly caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 05:01 IST

KCR instructs officials to complete Yadadri Devasthanam...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to complete the Yadadri Devasthanam renovation works on a war footing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 04:42 IST

Odisha govt sacks 15 tainted officers, cancel pension of 2

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dismissed 15 government officials from service, after their conviction on charges of corruption.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 04:25 IST

Cases with court monitored investigation show better outcome,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud, a Supreme Court judge, on Saturday, said that cases, where courts have been able to monitor the investigation, have "perhaps shown a better outcome".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:55 IST

Chandrayaan-2 to land on the lunar south polar region on Sept 7: ISRO

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday stated that India's indigenous moon mission - Chandrayaan-2 is on course to land on the lunar south polar region on September 7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:55 IST

J-K: Locals in Kupwara await surge in job opportunities after...

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Days after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, locals of Kupwara district are now in hope of better employment opportunities in the region, while some of them have requested the central government to take strong actions against corrupt

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:35 IST

President Kovind inaugurates presidential guest house in Mumbai

Mumbai [Maharashtra], Aug 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday inaugurated the presidential guest house at Raj Bhavan, which will serve as the accommodation for presidents and prime ministers during their visit to Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:56 IST

Important to protest if insulted as an Indian: Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, who confronted Pakistan supporters raising anti-Modi and anti-India slogans in South Korea, said that it is imperative to peacefully register protest if insulted as an Indian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:30 IST

Cong will become stronger under Sonia Gandhi's leadership: Adhir...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that under the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi, the party will become stronger.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:50 IST

Delhi: Fire at AIIMS 'put off completely,' no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Fire at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has been "put off completely," and no casualties have been reported.

Read More
iocl