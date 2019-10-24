Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Thursday. Photo/ANI
People happy with good governance of BJP govts in Maharashtra, Haryana: Shivraj Chouhan

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:38 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the people are happy with the good governance provided by the governments in the two states, where the party is incumbent.
Speaking to ANI, Chouhan lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for working in the interest of the people.
"BJP is surging ahead in Haryana and Maharashtra and will form the governments with a majority in the two states. People are happy with the good governance given by Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis. They have supported us," he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP is leading on 39 assembly seats in Haryana while Congress is ahead in 11 constituencies. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is leading on 11 seats.
In Maharashtra, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are continuing to surge with leads on 102 and 64 assembly constituencies respectively. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in 50 seats and its ally Congress on 40, at the time of filing this report.
Haryana has a 90-member assembly and Maharashtra has 288 constituencies.
Both the states went to polls in a single phase on October 21. Counting of votes began at 8 am today. (ANI)

