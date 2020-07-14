People in MP have lost faith in Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal[Madhya Pradesh](India), July 14 (ANI): BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that people of Madhya Pradesh have "lost faith in Congress" and accused former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of having run a "corrupt government" in the state.

Scindia, who met former union minister Uma Bharti here, told reporters that he would seek answers from them over the way Congress government was run in the state for 15 months.

He also accused them of indulging in politics during coronavirus crisis.

"For 15 months when Congress was in power, they ran a corrupt government from Vallabh Bhavan (CM Office in Bhopal). They were only worried about the division of the portfolios. I was silent for the past 90 days as the world was dealing with a deadly pandemic. But Honourable Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were busy doing politics during the corona crisis too. They haven't done anything in the public interest," he said.

Scindia, a former union minister who joined BJP in March this year, said he is "back in the field" to demand answers from the Congress leaders.

He refused to comment to a query about the ongoing crises in Rajasthan. (ANI)

