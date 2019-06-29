TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI)
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI)

People of 14 villages meet Naidu to extend support on order of demolition of Praja Vedika

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:20 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Farmers from 14 villages in Amaravati visited Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence and extended their support to him on the order issued by the state government for demolition of Praja Vedika, notice regarding his official residence and reduction in his security.
The villagers led by former Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar met Naidu on Friday.
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Friday had served a notice to TDP chief to vacate his current official residence.
Last week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' (people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts.
While expressing support to Chandrababu Naidu, the villagers offered him land and said that they themselves will provide security to him. People from Mandadam, Venkatapalem, Tallayapalem, Anantavaram, Tulluru, Rayapudi, Nelapadu, Dondapadu, Nekkallu, Velagapudi and Malkapuram extended their unconditional support to him.
Naidu thanked the farmers and women from Amaravati. He recalled the developmental activities taken up in the area during his regime. He said that if he had developed the region for five more years with the same pace, Amaravati would have become a great asset to the state. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister further said that he will stand by the people of Amaravati and fight for their problems.
The TDP chief said that adverse conditions are not new to him. Earlier, 26 enquiries were ordered against him but not even a single allegation was proved.
"Now, this new government is saying that it will set up committees and hold inquiries," Naidu said.
"I will work for the public. I think of state development and welfare of the poor. I will always be among the people, create awareness, and fight on public issues, he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:03 IST

Four Su-30 MKI jets to participate in Indo-French aerial war exercise

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Four Su-30 MKI jets, one IL-78 tanker, and two C-17 Globe Master will be participating in Indo-French joint exercise - Garuda - from July 1 to 14 at Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France, said Indian Air Force (IAF) in a tweet on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:44 IST

K Shanmugam appointed new CS of TN, Tripathy new DGP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): K Shanmugam on Saturday was appointed the state's new Chief Secretary, while senior IPS officer JK Tripathy the Director General of Police (DGP).

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:40 IST

TN: Municipal Corp. Min. appeals people to save water, install...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): After acute water crisis gripped Tamil Nadu, State's Municipal Corporation Minister SP Velumani on Saturday appealed people to save water and install rainwater harvesting systems in their houses, during a joint press conference of Chennai Corporation and Me

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:35 IST

2017 Alwar lynching: I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was charge-sheeted for smuggling cattle, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Muslims in Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress, alleging that the p

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:24 IST

New Delhi: Ramdas Athawale attends 3rd CSR Health Impact Awards

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale attended CSR Health Impact Awards organised at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:20 IST

Nanda Devi: Search for eighth tourist cancelled due to bad...

Pithoragarh (Uttrakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): The search for the eighth missing mountaineer was cancelled on Saturday due to bad weather, informed Pithoragarh official.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:16 IST

Five Indian sailors abducted in Nigeria released

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Five Indian sailors, who were kidnapped from a ship in Nigeria, have been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:11 IST

TN media coordinator sold passes for Rahul Gandhi's press meet:...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Suspended Congress leader Karate R. Thiagarajan on Saturday alleged security lapse during party chief Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Chennai, claiming that the state Congress media coordinator sold passes for Gandhi's press meet at a cost of Rs 50,000-1,0

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:08 IST

BJP will win the Delhi Assembly polls next year: Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Working President J P Nadda on Saturday expressed confidence about winning the Delhi Assembly polls next year after the party's sweep of all the seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:54 IST

Man stabs 80-year-old woman in an attempt to rob house in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): An 80-year-old woman in Bindapur area here was stabbed to death by a man on Saturday morning, said police. The accused then went on to rob the house but failed and instead got arrested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:38 IST

2017 Alwar lynching: Probe carried out by BJP govt, says Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was chargesheeted for smuggling cattle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said investigation into the matter was carried out during the tenure of the erstwhile BJP government, adding th

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:35 IST

Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced; 3-member team to probe Pune wall collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the victims and a three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident which claimed 15 lives in Kondhwa area of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Read More
iocl