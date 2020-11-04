People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Katihar (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I have come here to especially appeal to you to exercise your franchise in the third phase of Bihar Polls 2020," Adityanath said at an election rally in Katihar.

"When the results of the Bihar election will come on November 10 then RJD and Congress will be defeated," he added.



"This election is important for us because the country is with PM Narendra Modi to make India a superpower. On the one hand, there are people who engage in nepotism and corruption. On the other hand, NDA is in front of you," he added.

Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday.

Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

