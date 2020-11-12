People of Bihar voted for 'vikasraj' not 'gundaraj': JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday hailed the victory of ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar assembly polls, saying people of the state have chosen 'vikasraj' instead of 'gundaraj'.

Speaking at an event held at party's central office here to mark NDA's return to power in Bihar and party's good performance in bye-elections in other states, Nadda said the verdict shows how Narendra Modi government has taken welfare schemes to the masses.

He also took a dig at the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

"This election shows how Modi government has taken welfare schemes to the masses and we must also remember that the people of Bihar have chosen vikasraj (governance for development) instead of Gundaraj (lawlessness)," he said.

BJP gave a strong performance in Bihar elections and won 74 seats that helped the NDA get majority in a close contest. The BJP finished one seat less than Rashtriya Janata Dal. During the campaign BJP leaders constantly reminded people of RJD rule in the past associating it with "jungle raj".

Nadda also referred to the party's success in bye-elections held across 11 states.

"The election process that concluded yesterday was not just held in Bihar but by-polls were held in states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur. We owe immense gratitude to the people for the victory in Bihar and other parts of country. Wherever elections were held, people voted in one voice for BJP and approved work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Noting that it was the country's first big election in COVID-19 situation, he said, "from contributing to elections to bringing people out to vote for us, it has been a big and defining period".

"The corona crisis has raised questions on the leadership of powerful nations of the world. The leadership that the 130 crore Indians got from Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved them from this pandemic," he said.

The NDA won 125 seats in Bihar elections and opposition Mahagathbandhan got 110. (ANI)