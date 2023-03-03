People of country are praying for PM Modi's long life: Amit Shah slams Congress, AAP over objectionable slogans

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that their prayers would not be heard as the people of the country are praying for his long life.

"Congress is not left with any source of winning. The level of Congress is falling day by day under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. These people are raising slogans 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' and AAP says 'Modi Tu Mar Ja'. God will not listen to you because 130 crore people are praying for PM Modi's long life," Shah said while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka, while further asking if people should vote for such a party.

Congress leaders were heard chanting slogans against the Prime Minister at the Delhi airport on February 23 when Pawan Khera deboarded from the flight.

Naming Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and former state chief minister Siddaramaiah, Shah said that the leaders would not succeed no matter how much they "abuse" the Prime Minister.

"Congress, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar should hear, whatever message Rahul Gandhi might have given you, the more you throw mud, the more the lotus will bloom. It is the nature of lotus to spread fragrance amid mud. No matter how much you abuse PM Modi, you won't succeed," he said.

Further taking potshots at JDS and Congress, which are allies in Karnataka, the Home Minister said that they are only fulfilling their "selfish motives".

"JDS and Congress, both are 'Family Parties'. They never can think about the welfare of people. They are inclined towards just fulfilling their selfish motives. Modi govt's PFI ban was a good decision. And our double-engine government has been working with the double-speed. Congress and JDS, on the other hand, have never ensured development in Karnataka," he said.



Shah accused Siddaramaiah of promoting corruption and said that the Congress leader was an ATM for a "family residing in Delhi".

"Siddaramaiah did nothing except becoming an ATM for a 'family' residing in Delhi. He promoted nothing but corruption. I urge you all to never give any chance to such people and never subject yourselves to risk," he said.

The Home Minister also spoke about the poll results of the three Northeastern states - Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya and said that the party has been wiped off from the region.

"I am glad to be present in Karnataka, today, and I thank you all for your huge presence. You all must have been aware of what has happened in the North East Region. Thousands of km from Karnataka only yesterday, in the North East (Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya), the Congress has been wiped off. Congress got 0 seats in Nagaland, 3 seats in Meghalaya and only 4 seats in Tripura," he said.

"It was said that the BJP cannot enter the Northeast. Today, the NDA and BJP formed the government for the second time," Shah added.

The Home Minister detailed the work done by the government for Karnataka and said that there is the development under the BJP government.

"Our government has been ensuring great development in Karnataka and has been religiously following Article 371 J. From a Special Package worth Rs 3,000 crore in the last budget, we have allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the same in this year's budget," he said.

"Right from developing infrastructure to ensuring the welfare of farmers through increasing financial assistance under the PM-KISAN Yojana, we have brought overall prosperity in the State. For furthering the development, for furthering the security and prosperity in the State and the nation, Vote for Modi Ji, vote for the BJP," Shah added. (ANI)

