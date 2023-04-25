People of Delhi can now access govt websites in a hassle-free manner: CM Kejriwal after launching 180 new govt websites

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 180 new government websites as part of the government's efforts to provide seamless and hassle-free access to government services, according to a release issued by the government.

"In a decision that will transform the interaction of citizens with the official portal of the Delhi Government, the state government on Tuesday launched a new portal that will have over 180 websites of 50 different departments of the state government," the press release said.

"With the introduction of these new websites, Delhiites will now be able to access government services with just one click. The new cloud-based website of the Delhi Government eliminates the risk of a server crash, making it faster, more reliable, and easily accessible. The government has used modern technology in the new website and there is sufficient bandwidth, when the website traffic increases, these sites will not crash," it added.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a single portal of the Delhi Government will make it a user-friendly experience for the citizens.

"All these websites will be integrated into a single portal of the Delhi Government and this will make it a user-friendly experience for the citizens," Kejriwal said.

"Earlier portal of these websites was developed in 2008 and was based on the technology available at the time. The modern technology has made things more user-friendly and the new portal will reflect it. These changes will remove the dependency of these websites on the server," he added.

Delhi CM Kejriwal also mentioned that his government will try to incorporate Artificial Intelligence in governance which will help in benefitting the public.



"Artificial intelligence is the future technology, our government will always try to see how it can incorporate the technology to benefit the citizens of Delhi," he said.

"The Delhi CM also said that one of the reasons felt for bringing this initiative was that during the Covid-19 pandemic when the state government announced some initiatives for the residents of Delhi, then the websites crashed due to the traffic load. He informed the citizens that such a situation will not arise again as now there will be adequate bandwidth for the sites to run," the press release said.

On the occasion, Delhi IT Minister Kailash Gahlot said that this step of government will help in ensuring better delivery of public services.

"The new websites, hosted on a secure cloud data centre, offer faster load times, better performance, and an improved user experience. With the latest load-balancing technology incorporated, the Delhi Government websites will now not crash even if the traffic increases to a couple of lakhs per second, making them highly reliable. The websites are now accessible to the public seamlessly across various devices such as mobiles, tablets, and web browsers. This is a significant step towards making government services more user-friendly, and we are committed to delivering the best possible experience to the citizens of Delhi," he said.

Kailash Gehlot further stated that it was difficult to maintain the websites due to old technology hence a step was taken in this direction.

"The increasing demand for government services online had made it difficult to maintain the websites due to old technology and obsolete servers, resulting in outages and breakdowns," he said.

In the new initiative, the IT Department has engaged an agency to design, develop, host, operate & maintain the websites of GNCTD by using the latest technology and standards. There is also seamless integration with social media accounts of different departments, faster load time, and better performance with improved user experience. It is based on the latest technology - Drupal, an Open Source CMS Framework and has easier data handling with an auto archival process for protecting data and content. It works seamlessly across devices such as Mobile, Tablets, and Web Browsers. It also has enhanced accessibility with GIGW/ W3C compliance and Bilingual / Multilingual support, the statement issued in the release said. (ANI)

