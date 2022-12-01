"People of Gujarat will reply through ballot...": Amit Shah slams Congress for 'Ravana' remark against PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at Congress over its leader Mallikarjun Kharge's "Ravana" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people of Gujarat had given their reply through the ballot in the past and will "definitely give reply to the insult".

"Many times Congress used bad words for PM Modi in Gujarat and the people of Gujarat replied with the ballot. The people of Gujarat will definitely give reply to Prime Minister's insult," Amit Shah told ANI during roadshow in Ahmedabad.

The first phase of assembly polls in Gujarat was held on Thursday. The state will go for the second phase of assembly polls on December 5.

Amit Shah lauded Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"Solutions to various basic problems in Gujarat were found during PM Modi's chief ministership. For example, there always used to be a water problem in Gujarat. But the then CM Modi found a permanent solution. Similarly, solutions to other problems were also found like 24-hour electricity to every village, medical facilities. Because of this, the people love us, which is why they vote for us," Shah said.



Earlier today, PM Modi also hit back at Congress for the 'Ravana' remark. Addressing an election rally in Panchmahal, he said there is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words for him.

"I respect Khargeji. He will say what he has been told to say. Congress party doesn't know that this is the Gujarat of Ram bhakts In this land of Ram bhakts, he was asked to call me a Ravan with 100 heads," PM Modi said.

"We know that Congress does not accept the existence of Lord Ram, does not believe in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. They have a problem with Ram Setu as well. Now, this Congress party has brought Ravan from Ramayan to speak insults about me," he said.



The counting of votes for assembly polls will take place on December 8. (ANI)

