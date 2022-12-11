People of Maharashtra should not face any problems: CM Shinde on border row with Karnataka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Amid the row over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday informed that he had a conversation with his Karnataka counterpart adding that people of Maharashtra should not face any problems.

"I have had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. I told them that the people of Maharashtra should not face any problems. All this is in the knowledge of the Central government, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shinde told reporters.

"This matter is in the Supreme Court, so it is not appropriate to comment on it. We are exercising restraint. I told Karnataka CM that no one from Maharashtra should face any problem and it is his responsibility to take care of that. They have also taken action on that. We are paying special attention to the facilities in the border areas," added the Maharashtra CM.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a meeting would be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

"A meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held on December 14 or 15 over the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra," said Bommai.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, he said that MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Union home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

"Our MPs are going to meet Union Home Minister and explain Karnataka's stand. Most probably Amit Shah will call a meeting soon so that there is peace among people of both states. As soon as he calls, I'll go and attend the meeting", said Bommai.

He added that an all-party meeting will be held to discuss this issue. He said that he has spoken informally with former CM HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, on this matter. The date for the meeting will be fixed in consultation with them.



Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the incidents that took place on Tuesday.

He further urged the people of Maharashtra and Karnataka to maintain peace and not to take law and order into their hands.

After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi, after which as a precautionary measure, police presence was tightened along the border, in Belagavi's Chikkodi.

Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. As per media reports, the long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute started in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages, including Belagavi, in Karnataka.

The villages are spread across Belagavi and the north-western and north-eastern regions of Karnataka -- all bordering Maharashtra.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending. (ANI)

