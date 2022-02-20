People of Punjab will give befitting reply to those promoting terrorism: Sunil Jakhar on Arvind Kejriwal

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to those promoting terrorism.

Jakhar's remarks came as Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 20.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Jakhar said, "If Kejriwal has come to Punjab with a mindset of promoting terrorism, then the people here will give a befitting reply to him."

The Congress leader said that the allegations against Kejriwal are serious. "Kejriwal will not answer as he had stayed at a terrorist's house in the last election held in 2017 after which the people of Punjab had rejected him. This time the same will happen what Kumar Vishwas has said. It has exposed their mentality."

"The people of Punjab have made great sacrifices for the peace of Punjab. 25,000 people have lost their lives to get rid of terrorists. It is Kejriwal who is trying to separate Punjab from the country. Kejriwal wants to wear Punjab's cap with a terrorist mindset. I have requested the Prime Minister to get the matter investigated."



Kumar Vishwas, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

However, Kejriwal had dismissed the allegations and said, "This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in the last 10 years? I am probably the sweetest terrorist in the world -- the one who builds hospitals, schools, and roads; sends the elderly to pilgrimage and gives free electricity to people."

The Congress leader also spoke about the Prime Minister's security breach incident.

Jakhar said that the security of the Prime Minister is the responsibility of the government. "The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. We will see how the matter unfolds."

"Pulwama attack and PM security breach incident cannot be measured on the same scales. PM's security is important, but the security of our army is also important. Pulwama happened on February 14. There is a Centre's rule in place in Jammu and Kashmir. Who resigned from the Centre after the Pulwama incident?"

"On the other hand, ensuring Prime Minister's security is a duty of the Home Ministry. Why aren't they asking the Home Minister to resign? Instead, they are asking Chief Minister Channi to resign," he said. (ANI)

