People of Telangana will be liberated soon from autocratic rule: Bandi Sanjay slams KCR

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Bharat Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday came down heavily on State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that people of the state will soon be liberated from the autocratic rule of KCR.

Addressing the BJP Telangana two-day-long State Executive meeting, which concluded in Mahbubnagar yesterday, Bandi Sanjay terming CM KCR as the 8th Nizam, said, "People of Telangana will be liberated very soon from the autocratic rule of KCR".

Bandi Sanjay's reactions came against the backdrop of Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief KCR's decision to skip the all-party meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year under the rubric of India G-20 presidency.

"Telangana CM KCR has ample time to pay tributes to the titular Nizam (who passed away last week) and offered condolences to his family members, whose ancestors have tortured Telangana people and sucked their blood," he said.



The BJP leader also heaped praises on PM Modi saying that India is on the way to becoming 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader).

"Swami Vivekanand, whose birth name was also Narendra, had predicted that India would become Vishwa Guru in the 21st century, and it is coming true under Narendra Modi's leadership," he said adding that under the leadership of PM Modi, India gained presidency for G-20 group, which is a big opportunity.

Earlier in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, but Telangana CM KCR abstained from attending the meeting. (ANI)

