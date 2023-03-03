People of Uttar Pradesh put those who questioned Lord Ram's existence in their right place: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have put those who questioned Lord Ram's existence in their right place.

Adityanath said that it is the opposition "sanskar" that they are cursing their heritage and commenting on Lord Ram and Tulsidas, the great saints of the Middle Ages, whose legacy has drawn people from all over the world.

"When Tulsidas ji started writing Ramcharit Manas, the book itself was stolen. No matter how big the problem is, with God's grace, no one can do anything wrong. In the medieval period, he composed Ramcharit Manas, which guided India. This religious book frees people from the bonds of slavery," the UP CM said.



"In that period, in the court of Akbar, Tulsidas had said that I have only one king. I don't regard anyone as a king besides Shriram. Where did the populace throw those who insulted Ram in Uttar Pradesh? Those who used to say that even a bird cannot be killed in Ayodhya can see a grand temple of Lord Rama is going to be built there" he added.

UP CM Yogi further stated that the world will feel proud of the Ram Temple and Indian culture in 2024.

"In 2024, when Lord Ram will sit in his grand temple, India, along with the whole world, will feel proud of our cultural heritage", UP CM said.

Uttar Pradesh Budget session is underway and will continue until March 10. (ANI)

