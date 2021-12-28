People opted for honest, corruption-free govt: Kejriwal on AAP's win in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): After the Aam Aadmi Party's spectacular victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the people have opted for an honest and corruption-free government.

Speaking at a press conference here in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Chandigarh municipal polls result is a sign of 'change'. The people have opted for an honest and corruption-free government. We have to make Chandigarh beautiful again."

He added, "Whole Punjab wants a change and AAP will work together with all the parties for the development of Chandigarh."



New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up a spectacular show in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls and won 14 of 35 wards while pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to second place.

As per State Election Commission, Congress registered victory in 8 wards while the Shiromani Akali Dal bagged only 1 ward. Sitting mayor of the BJP Ravi K Sharma was defeated by an AAP candidate.

Polling was held on December 24 while the votes were counted on Monday. (ANI)

