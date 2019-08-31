People queue up outside a NRC Seva Kendra to check their name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list in Barpeta [Photo/ANI]
People queue up outside a NRC Seva Kendra to check their name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list in Barpeta [Photo/ANI]

People queue in large number to check Assam NRC list

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:39 IST

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As soon as the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam was published, people in large number rushed to the NRC Seva Kendra in Barpeta district on Saturday to check their names.
The people were seen standing in serpentine queues to check their names on the final NRC list at the Center.
A total of 3,11,21,004 persons have been found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC list leaving out 19,06,657 people.
"All the names of my family members are there in the list except my daughter-in-law. Though we had submitted all the documents to the authorities. We do not have any idea how this has happened. Will go through the process again," a local named Motiurrahman said.
Speaking to ANI, another local said that her mother's name which was missing from the first and second draft of the NRC has now appeared in the final list.
"My mother name was not there in the first and second draft. Now it is there. I am very happy. It really feels good," a local resident of Barpeta, Rahmet Sikdar said.
The status of both inclusion and exclusion of the people from the list can be viewed online on the NRC website, www.nrcassam.nic.in.
The hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer.
The list has segregated Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.
The process of receipt of NRC application forms had started during the end of May in 2015 and ended on August 31 in 2015. A total of 3,30,27,661 members had applied through 68,37,660 applications.
Following this, the applications submitted by the people were taken up for scrutiny to determine the eligibility of their inclusion in the NRC.
Those who will be excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file an appeal within 120 days in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT), as per the direction given by the Union Home Ministry, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants.
The first list of NRC was first published in Assam in 1951. When the draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:44 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in districts of Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department, Mumbai on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in many districts in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:38 IST

Delhi: Nila Gumbad at Humayun Tomb Complex opened for general public

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The entry for Nila Gumbad at Humayun Tomb Complex in the national capital was opened on Saturday for the general public.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:38 IST

Court to take cognizance of ED's supplementary charge sheet in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A Delhi court has decided to take cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 21 in a money laundering case involving RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailendra Kumar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:36 IST

J-K: Hundreds of youth join Indian Army

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As many as 575 young boys from Jammu and Kashmir joined Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion on Saturday with an aim to fight for the nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:23 IST

Punjab: People celebrate 415th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Granth...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): People in Punjab's Amritsar were seen celebrating the 415th anniversary of the installation of the holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:21 IST

Patna: Retired Air Force officer arrested for giving triple talaq

Pirbahore (Bihar) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Friday arrested a retired Air Force officer for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Bihar's Pirbahore district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:13 IST

Karnataka: Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of Deputy CM...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Karnataka Mahila Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday demanding the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:57 IST

Centre monitoring situation in Assam after final publication of NRC list

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Central government is closely monitoring the law and order situation in Assam after the final list of the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) was published on Saturday in which over 19 lakh people were excluded.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:50 IST

Heavy rainfall lashes Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): After a brief lull, heavy rains lashed Guwahati on Saturday morning, affecting traffic flow and leaving streets under sheets of water.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:45 IST

Delhi Police team mistaken for child-lifters in Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Sleuths of Delhi Police had a hard time after local here mistook them for child-lifters and confronted them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:30 IST

Maha: 6 dead in explosion in Dhule's chemical factory; 43 injured

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Six people have lost their lives in an explosion which broke out in a chemical factory in the Shirpur area here on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:19 IST

Maha: Explosion in chemical factory in Dhule

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): An explosion broke out in a chemical factory in Shirpur area here on Saturday morning at around 10:30 in the morning.

Read More
iocl