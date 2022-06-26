People reposed faith in PM Modi's inclusive development, says Naqvi after BJP breaches SP's fort in bypolls

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): After the BJP breached the Samajwadi Party's fort in Azamgarh and Rampur with by-poll victories on Sunday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that people have reposed their faith in the inclusive development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Naqvi further said that the party was able to pull off victories at places where 45 per cent of the voters were Muslims, which is an indication of people's faith in the Modi government.

BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won the Lok Sabha by-poll in Rampur defeating Samajwadi Party's handpicked candidate Asim Raja.



Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Bypolls were held in various parts of the country where the BJP has performed well. As far as the Rampur by-polls are concerned, for the first time in history, BJP and Samajwadi Party were locking horns directly because Congress and BSP were absent in the field and were indirectly supporting SP. But the people have posed their faith in the BJP at places where 45 per cent of voters are Muslims. They have laid their trust in PM Modi's idea of inclusive development."

"The people have given their opinion in the form of votes on the state's all-round development and the law and order situation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added lauding the BJP leader.

Referring to the protests against the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the minister stated that the polls were held in an atmosphere of "confusion" when attempts were being made to "mislead people" and added that polarisation attempts were also being made against the BJP.

Naqvi took a swipe at SP leader Azam Khan who was an MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat until recently when he was elected the MLA in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, Naqvi said that "some people thought they have an exclusive right over votes as a particular place is their bastion".

"But till the time you keep on misleading people and conspiring to snatch their votes, you will come across such kind of results. Some people hue and cry over their defeat and blame the EVM and administration. They cannot digest defeat," he said. (ANI)

