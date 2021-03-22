People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly.

"Both (AIADMK & DMK) aren't support-worthy. They (people) should make a decisive move towards politics which means not leaving the Assembly hung, please come and vote," Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan told ANI.

"I want to uplift the poor. My target is to win the opportunity to serve the Constitution," Kamal Haasan said.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday filed his nomination from Coimbatore South Constituency for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

While addressing a press conference after filing his nomination, he said, "Our Strategy is honesty which is lacking with other parties".



Asked about the reason for contesting from Coimbatore, he said, "Coimbatore is very close to my heart. I have a lot of friends in this city. So many memories...Many important events in my life happened here."

"State Eligibility cum Entrance Test (SEET) is an alternative plan, instead of saying we will ban something that has been promulgated by Central govt which is not possible. It's an empty promise by Mr Stalin when he says we will make it (NEET exam) disappear," Haasan said.

"I will work to make Coimbatore not only the best city in Tamil Nadu but the best in India," he added.

MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

