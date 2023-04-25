People should not vote on "words" but on "conscience": Priyanka Gandhi hits at BJP in Karnataka

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BJP leaders and urged the people of the state to not get influenced by their words but rather look at the "conscience" of the leaders seeking the votes.

The Congress General Secretary made the remarks while addressing the gathering in Mysuru.

Priyanka said, "The Prime Minister came here and said that the leaders of the opposition want to dig his grave, What kind of talk is this? Every citizen of the country would like the health of the Prime Minister to be good."

"The people of Karnataka should not vote on the words of any leader but of their conscience," She added.

Targeting CM Bommai led-BJP government in the state, Priyanka said, "Last time people elected JDS and Congress but BJP stole the government with the power of money."

Urging the people of the state to vote wisely, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The 40 per cent government ruthlessly looted the public. The Karnataka government has looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Highlighting the Amul-Nandini row, Priyanka said, "Nandini Milk earlier used to produce 90 lakh litres of milk and milk products, but today only 70 lakh litres of milk is being produced."

"The government deliberately reduced the production of milk so that Amul milk could be brought to Karnataka," she alleged.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)