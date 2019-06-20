People still in doubt over EVMs, conduct polls through ballot: Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday said voting should be conducted using ballots in the country to ease the people who are unsure of whether their votes are going to their favourite candidate.

"People till date are still in doubt whether their votes are going to the candidate whom they have chosen or not, the people are not sure. The only solution to this is conducting elections through ballot once," Rawat told ANI here.

Rawat had come to the state Congress headquarters in Dehradun to attend the programs organized on the event of party President Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

Apart from raising doubts on the electronic voting machines (EVMs), he pointed out that the Election Commission (EC) coming under questioning by the people was a bad sign for the country.

"Whatever happened on the issue of EVMs is one thing, but it is a worrying sign when the credibility of the organization which is entrusted to conduct elections is under questioning," he said.

With the death toll of children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) reaching 112 in Bihar, Rawat lashed out at the government of Bihar for failing to do enough saying, "There is misrule and mismanagement in Bihar, all structural facilities in the state have broken down. A change is needed." (ANI)

