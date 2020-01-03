People talking against Savarkar shows dirt in their mind, says Sanjay Raut on Congress Seva Dal booklet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Veer Savarkar was a great man and a section of people who keep talking against him shows the dirt in their minds.

Raut's statement comes after a booklet was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, which claimed that Savarkar had "physical relationship" with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.

"Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him and it shows the dirt in their minds, whoever they might be," said Raut.

The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

Meanwhile, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ban the Congress booklet and has requested the state government to register a case in this regard. (ANI)

