People voted for change in Delhi today: Dushyant Chautala

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that voters of Delhi have voted for change as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not fulfilled people's expectations of development in the city.

"Delhi has voted for change. To say that Mohalla clinics have been set up is not enough. All I can say is that a village in Najafgarh has given up 10 acres of land for the construction of a college, and it has been 25 years. The college has not yet been constructed," said Chautala soon after the polling concluded in Delhi.

"If you wanted to spend so much on education, then why to focus only on primary education? The focus should have been on higher studies as well. There are many things that people take credit for. He (Arvind Kejriwal) also tried to obstruct development works in Delhi in the last 5 years," he further added.

Voting for Delhi Legislative Assembly took place on Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)