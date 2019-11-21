Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

People who are opposing electoral bonds believe in black money: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the people who are opposing the implementation of electoral bonds believe in black money and have become habitual of using that money in the elections.
"Only those who are opposing the electoral bonds believe in black money and have become habitual of using it in the elections from the past several years. This is the alliance of defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians who do not want clean tax paid transparent money to fund election processes," said Goyal said in a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.
He further pointed out multiple scams happened during the Congress regime like the Colgate, Telecom, Bofors and Nagarwala scams. "Recently the Election Commission (EC) seized crores of rupees from the residences of the Congress leaders. From a very long time parties like Congress have encouraged corruption and used that black money in the politics," he added.
Goyal highlighted that the BJP has always worked towards bringing transparency in the donations to the political parties. "At the time of NDA, BJP amended the Income Tax Act, we allowed donations to the political parties so that money from legitimate sources can be encouraged," he added.
Congress party on Thursday had alleged that corruption has been covered up through electoral bonds scheme and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had floated a request to issue "illegal" electoral bonds ahead of Karnataka assembly elections in 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:47 IST

Snakebite death: Strict action will be taken against those...

Wayanad (Kerala)[India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the lapses that resulted in the death of the fifth standard girl due to snakebite in Wayanad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:44 IST

Odisha govt signs MoUs to improve urban service delivery system

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to transform urban service delivery system, the Housing and Urban Development Department of Odisha government on Thursday signed three memorandum of understanding (MOU) with different organizations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:42 IST

Public sectors banks disburse Rs 2.53 lakh crore loans in October

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday said that Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have disbursed loans to the tune of Rs 2.53 lakh crore during October under the 'Customer Outreach' initiative.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:17 IST

SpiceJet temporarily moves Shirdi flights to Aurangabad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): SpiceJet has decided to shift all the flight operations temporarily from Shirdi airport to Aurangabad airport between November 22-26, officials said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:17 IST

UP law panel submits report to CM to check forcible religious conversion

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission on Thursday submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recommending a new law to check forcible religious conversions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:16 IST

Kerala govt bans manufacturing, sale and storage of single-use...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Kerala Government, in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, decided to ban the manufacturing, sale and storage of single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:15 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges Kerala Govt, General Education Dept to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Kerala Government and the General Education Department to conduct an infrastructure audit of public schools in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:00 IST

Kerala Assembly passes Farmers Welfare Fund Bill

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed the Farmers Welfare Fund Bill, which aims to extend welfare measures including pension and insurance to farmers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:50 IST

No info on if Nithyananda has flown out of India: MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it does not have any formal information whether self-styled godman Nithyananda, who has been booked for kidnapping, has flown out of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:36 IST

Fishermen to get Rs 10,000 during 'no fishing' season: Andhra CM...

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched YSR Matsaykara Nestham along with a slew of welfare measures for the fishermen and fishing community in the State.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh joins hands with IIM-A to curb corruption

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to curb corruption in government departments, Andhra Pradesh government has roped in the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to work with the state's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:21 IST

Rajya Sabha marshals drop military-style caps

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : Marshals in the Rajya Sabha were seen on Thursday but without the military-style peak caps days after they wore new uniform at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Read More
iocl