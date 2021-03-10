'People will beat us with stick' JJP MLA urges party to withdraw support to BJP in Haryana

Chandigarh [India], March 10 (ANI): Ahead of the no-confidence vote against the Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana government, senior Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Devender Singh Babli on Tuesday urged his party to withdraw support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over farmers' issues.

"The situation is such that we (JJP) should now leave the government because people are unhappy with us. People don't let us enter their villages. I urge the chief minister and deputy chief minister to hold events in villages...or any other MLA to do it...people will beat us with sticks. We will need to get iron armour and helmets to protect ourselves," Babli said.

"If with my vote alone, the government falls then I'll do it today itself. What message will go out? The whole party should take a stand," Babli added.

His comments come hours after the JJP and BJP issued a whip to its MLAs to remain present in the House on Wednesday and "support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion".

Notably, Congress is bringing the no-confidence motion against the Khattar government over the ongoing farmers' protest in the state.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he said. (ANI)