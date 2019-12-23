People will give befitting reply if promises aren't fulfilled: Kharge targets BJP

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): As the counting of votes in the Jharkhand elections is underway, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP on Monday saying that people will give a befitting reply if the promises are not fulfilled.

"It is our duty to tell the people about the promises and tall claims made by the BJP. They keep on saying that all initiatives implemented are successful. Were GST and demonetisation successful? Where are the 15 lakh jobs promised earlier?" he told reporters here.

"Farmers are against them. People have made up their mind that if promises are not fulfilled, then a befitting reply will be given," Kharge said.

As per official EC trends, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 39 seats while BJP is ahead on 31 seats.

While the JMM is leading on 23 seats, Congress and RJD are ahead on 12 and four seats respectively.

BJP's ally AJSU is leading on four seats while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is ahead on three seats.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am today in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

