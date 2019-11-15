Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (File photo/ANI)
People will judge me by my work, says Gautam Gambhir

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After missing the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said the people will judge him by his work and not by the propaganda spread by the minions of the 'honest Chief Minister' of Delhi.
On Friday Gambhir, also a former cricketer, issued a statement after he missed the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development, called for discussing the problem of air pollution in the capital. The meeting was finally called off.
"My commitment to my constituency and my city should be judged by the work that is happening there. I have complete faith in the people of my constituency, my city and my country. They will judge me by my work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the 'honest Chief Minister' of Delhi," said Gambhir.
He stated that from getting high-end compost machines installed for clearing Ghazipur landfill to reform EDMC schools by providing digital classes and infrastructure, installing sanitary pad vending machines for the benefit of women and providing free food to poor, he has not left any stone unturned in the past six months in making sure that people who voted for him get the best.
"This is not even one per cent of what I intend to do in the next four and a half years. I sit in my constituency office in East Delhi from 11 am and leave only when all the people who had come are assured that their grievances have been addressed," said Gambhir.
"I have even pledged my salary as an MP to get things done, which do not come under the ambit of MPLAD funds as they are earmarked for macro-level things. We are also in talks to install giant air purifiers with cutting-edge technology, across the constituency which will substantially reduce pollution," he added.
The BJP MP further said that making his commercial engagements (which were entered into before I had become an MP) issues to mask the 'incompetence' and 'political greed' of their leader, is the saddest thing that the party, which claims to represent the honest people, could do.
Earlier today the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena made a scathing attack on Gambhir for skipping the meeting.
"A week is a long time in politics, but not for Gautam Gambhir who clearly needs more time to get out of his primary commitment -- cricket. He was notified of the Committee on Urban Devt meet on air pollution exactly one week ago. Very unfortunate that the Hon MP couldn't make time," tweeted AAP leader Atishi. (ANI)

