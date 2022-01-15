People will neither forget nor forgive Congress for irresponsible behaviour: Karnataka Minister slams party over padayatra

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday slammed the Congress party for holding padayatra saying that people will neither forget nor forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the party.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Sudhakar said, "I welcome High Court's direction on Congress' padayatra. This is in line with the Centre and State government's COVID guidelines. People will neither forget nor forgive the irresponsible behaviour of Congress."

The Health Minister further urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "We can defeat COVID only through a vaccine. Therefore, everyone should get vaccinated without fail," he added.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, which makes the beginning of Uttarayana, Sudhakar wished that may Uttarayana bring good health, joy and prosperity to all.



Sudhakar welcomed Governor Tawarchand Gehlot, who visited Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute's (BMCRI) PMSSY hospital to receive his precaution dose.

"So far about 83,937 doses have been given at BMCRI including 420 lactating mothers and 1,179 pregnant women. The vaccine is the only way to defeat COVID-19 and even World Health Organization (WHO) has been urging everyone to take the vaccine. In his video conferencing with Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised on achieving 100 per cent vaccine coverage. Therefore, I urge everyone to voluntarily come forward and get their vaccine," said the minister.

He further said that the experts have opined that the third wave has not peaked yet in the state and it may peak by February first week.

"Although the cases are increasing day by day, only about 5-6 per cent are getting hospitalised. However, it is a matter of concern that nursing staff are getting infected. So we should not be complacent as it may overwhelm our health infrastructure. Experts have opined that the third wave has not peaked yet in the state and it may peak by February first week. It may start receding by February third or fourth week," he said.

"Weekend restrictions have been enforced from last week. We can't expect the infection to reduce in seven days. In the first two waves, we needed at least 14 days to break the chain. It is lesser in this wave, but the infection is spreading 5-6 times faster. We will get to see the result of the weekend curfew in the next few days," he added. (ANI)

