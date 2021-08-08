People will oust BJP govt in Tripura in 2023 Assembly polls, says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 8 (ANI): Slamming BJP over the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura, party leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the people of the state will oust Chief Minister Biplab Deb-led government in 2023 Assembly elections.

Briefing reporters here, Banerjee said, "They hurdled bombs, they broke windshields of cars...Police fired tear gas shells. They are leaving no stone unturned to stop TMC from entering Tripura. Tripura belongs to the people of the state. It is not someone else's paternal property. The 2023 elections in Tripura will be between the people of the state and the BJP."

"Our leaders did not get any help or medical aide knowing the fact that they are injured. I am taking them to Kolkata so that they get the primary medical treatment they need. If it is required, I will visit Tripura twice or thrice a week. The people of Tripura will oust Biplab Deb and BJP in 2023," added the TMC leader.



TMC alleged that several workers of the party were attacked by BJP workers in Tripura on Saturday. Following this, TMC workers protested and were arrested by Tripura Police.

Earlier today, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reached Agartala and said democracy is being choked in Tripura and TMC will not spare a single inch for BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, the arrested TMC workers have been released on Sunday after grating bail by Khowai court.

"All 14 TMC youth leaders have been granted bail by the Khowai court against a local security bond of Rs 50,000. They were granted bail in a case of violation of the Disaster Management Act," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in Agartala.

TMC MPs will stage dharna in front of Gandhi Statue inside Parliament premises on Monday against the alleged attack on their party workers in Tripura, said sources. (ANI)

