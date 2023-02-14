People will vote for 'Virodhi Mukt Tripura': CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 14 (ANI): Going door to door on the last day of campaigning for Thursday's Assembly elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the Congress lacks leadership and his party would go into the electoral battle aiming for a 'Virodhi Mukt Tripura'.



During his door-to-door campaign in the Town Bordowali constituency of Agartala's Ramnagar, CM Saha said reaching out to the people has always been his aim and objective.

"It has always been my aim and objective to reach out to every person at their homes, but due to a time crunch, it could not happen. However, I have tried to reach out to households as much as possible. The people of my constituency are excited for February 16 and are waiting in anticipation to cast their votes. They admire PM Modi a lot and I am convinced that the BJP will come to the power once again," Saha told ANI while campaigning on Tuesday.

The CM added, "The Congress does not have a leader. They are not visible even if one looks through a microscope."



He said the people will vote for a 'Virdohi Mukt TRipura'.



"Though we have raised the slogan of 'Nasha Mukt Tripura', the votes will be cast in favour of a 'Virodhi Mukt Tripura'. While I concede that it is not good for democracy but the people here want this as the Opposition only resorts to lies," he added.

The party has deployed its heavyweights in a bid to secure a return mandate in the Northeast state, with the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda visiting the state to campaign for the ruling party candidates.

Prime Minister Modi, at a public rally in Agartala on Monday, hit out at the Congress-Left alliance claiming that they have pushed the state to the brink of destruction while in power in the state.

He also called the alliance between the Congress and the Left, saying they were foes in Kerala and friends here.

"The first condition for development is the establishment of the rule of law. The Communist rule had pushed Tripura to the brink of destruction. The people of Tripura can never forget the chaotic situation where cadres had taken every aspect of life hostage. The Left treated the people of Tripura like slaves and thought themselves to be kings," PM Modi said, adding that it was the BJP that brought peace and established rule of law in Tripura.

He added that the Opposition alliance will never strive to develop Tripura.

This was the PM's second visit to the state within a week.

Tripura is set to go to polls on February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2. (ANI)

