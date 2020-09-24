People with non-agri properties to get maroon colour pattadar passbooks: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared that people having non-agriculture properties would be issued maroon colour Pattadar passbooks.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Rao further said that the state government's aim is to protect the properties of the poor and middle classes through the revolutionary new Revenue Act.

Holding a held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday on new revenue Act implementation, registering the non-agriculture properties on Dharani Portal and other related issues, the Chief Minister said that the programme is launched for the long term and extended benefits of the people and passbooks are issued to protect people permanently from land litigations and disputes and confer them with full rights on their properties.

He urged people in the state to get mutations done online for free of cost for their houses, plots, flats, houses constructed at the agriculture wells, farmhouses and other non-agriculture properties.



He said henceforth every inch of land to be transferred and registered from one name to other done only through the Dharani portal. The Cheif Minister further asked people to register online the details of their non-agriculture properties, details of their family members, and Aadhar cards information by taking their house number from the Panchayat and municipal employees and register them online.

"If Mutation for the property details are not done now, there will be a problem in transferring their properties to their children," he said.

Rao also announced that the house sites of the poor who are living there for many years would be regularized. This would ensure protection for the poor and help them to raise loans from the banks. He clarified that the properties mutation would have no link to the LRC.

"The issue pertaining to how to construct houses would be under the purview of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts. Nala conversion would be done free of cost for houses and other properties under the Gram Panchayats and Municipalities jurisdiction. Sarpanches, MPTCs, Village secretaries, Mayors, Municipal Chairmen, Councillors, staff should cooperate to exempt houses constructed at the agriculture wells from the agriculture category. MPOs should monitor this," he said.

"Register details about every house in the villages and municipalities online, allocate a house number, collect tax, and change naala conversion under the non-agriculture category. The Panchayat Raj and Municipal officials should ensure cent per cent registration of all the properties," he added. (ANI)

