People's data allowed to benefit private sector, says Supriya Sule

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Commenting on the Aadhaar and other laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday alleged that people's data is being allowed to benefit the private sector.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha over a bill that provides for voluntary use of Aadhaar number in physical or electronic form by authentication or offline verification with the consent of the individual, Sule said, "People's data is allowed to benefit private sector which is shameful for the government The NCP MP from Baramati parliamentary constituency said that 65 crore people connected their mobiles phones to Aadhaar because there was no other option available."

Earlier today, moving The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passage in the House, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government has saved Rs 7.48 lakh crore in the past five years using direct benefit transfer.

"We have saved money siphoned off by middleman. Aadhar has proved its usefulness," he said. (ANI)

