People's mandate can't be stifled, questioning EVMs insult to voters: Modi

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:02 IST

WB: TMC delegates to visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26 (ANI): A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress party will visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of the situation after the violence which claimed lives of two people and left several others injured in the area.