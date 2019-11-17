People's mandate should be obeyed: Shripad Yesso Naik tells Shiv Sena

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Amid the Shiv Sena's efforts to form the government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and Congress, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday warned of consequences if the people's mandate is not followed.

"Shiv Sena is doing its job. However, I feel people's mandate should be obeyed else we all have to be ready to bear the consequences later," Naik said while speaking to ANI about the Shiv Sena's strategy to form government with NCP and Congres in Maharashtra.

Responding to Shiv Sena's decision of skipping the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, the Union Minister said, "I do not want to interfere in politics. Our leaders will answer all the questions."

On Saturday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that his party's representatives will not go for the NDA meeting ahead of parliament's winter session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called all-party meeting today, ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which will begin from Monday.



The relationship between Shiv Sena and BJP has worsened over government formation in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP fought the Maharashtra Assembly polls together but could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing. (ANI)

